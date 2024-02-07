Hundreds rally amid talk jobs, programs could be cut in Cecil County schools

ELKTON, Md. — What might be on the line this upcoming year for Cecil County schools? School programs and 150+ jobs, according to a budget forecast from school leadership.

A rally in Elkton pushed back on the potential cuts, calling on the county government for greater funding.

WMAR spoke with demonstrators Tuesday night.

Mom Amy Baldwin and her high schooler Ella joined the rally outside the Cecil County Offices in Elkton.

"We need this money, or else the schools- it's just going to be hit so hard next year," Amy told WMAR.

"I knew that without the funding, I wouldn't be able to do the dual enrollment classes that have gotten me merit scholarships for a lot of the colleges I've been applying to. Without those scholarships, I might not be able to go to college," Ella added.

Cecil County Schools said the cuts are projected amid a revenue shortfall of roughly $20 million. According to the projection, more than 150 jobs could be cut, and among other programs: AP exams, gifted and talented programs, after school activities, and JV and middle school athletics.

"Ultimately, kids are going to suffer," said Corin Culver, a teacher in Cecil County, "And that's our problem. That's our big push."

"...if the County Government funds us at the legal minimum for a fourth year, the cuts identified... will happen…" superintendent Jeffrey Lawson said in a statement near the end of January, "...it is critical that we advocate for the needed programs and to avoid the identified cuts."

As part of the budget process, County Executive Danielle Hornberger does not submit a formal budget proposal until April.

"We agree that the school system should not cut over 100 teacher positions and important academic and athletic programs," Hornberger said in a Tuesday statement, "It is irresponsible for the Superintendent to gut our school system while stoking fear among our teachers, parents, and students."

The school board will meet on Wednesday evening; discussing the budget is on the schedule.

There is still a long budget process ahead; later this month, there will be a Board of Education Public Hearing on the budget on February 28. The County Council and the Board of Education will have to approve a final budget in June.