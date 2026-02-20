Huge craft show, Lunar New Year celebrations and more happening this weekend

As we try to ignore the possibility of snow in the forecast for the latter part of the weekend, here are a few things happening around town to enjoy with the family!
American Craft Made in Baltimore
When: Feb 20-22, times vary
Where: Baltimore Convention Center
What: One of the largest craft shows on the East Coast, visitors can check out hundreds of vendors with everything from jewelry to clothes, artwork and home furnishings. Tickets are required and can be purchased here.
Lunar New Year Celebration
When: Saturday Feb. 21, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Where: Walters Art Museum
What: Celebrate the year of the horse with art-making classes, food, story time and performances by local groups such as the Baltimore Chinese School and the Yong Han Lion Dance Troupe. It is free to attend but registration is required. Sign up here.
Indoor 5k/Family Fun Run
When: Sunday Feb. 22, 8 a.m.
Where: Arundel Mills, Hanover
What: Get out of the cold and do your run inside Arundel Mills! There is a mile-long loop set up for walkers, joggers and runners. There will also be fitness and training demos, vendors and giveaways. There's still time to register, click here for more details.