Huge craft show, Lunar New Year celebrations and more happening this weekend

As we try to ignore the possibility of snow in the forecast for the latter part of the weekend, here are a few things happening around town to enjoy with the family!

American Craft Made in Baltimore

When: Feb 20-22, times vary

Where: Baltimore Convention Center

What: One of the largest craft shows on the East Coast, visitors can check out hundreds of vendors with everything from jewelry to clothes, artwork and home furnishings. Tickets are required and can be purchased here.

Lunar New Year Celebration

When: Saturday Feb. 21, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Walters Art Museum

What: Celebrate the year of the horse with art-making classes, food, story time and performances by local groups such as the Baltimore Chinese School and the Yong Han Lion Dance Troupe. It is free to attend but registration is required. Sign up here.

Indoor 5k/Family Fun Run

When: Sunday Feb. 22, 8 a.m.

Where: Arundel Mills, Hanover

What: Get out of the cold and do your run inside Arundel Mills! There is a mile-long loop set up for walkers, joggers and runners. There will also be fitness and training demos, vendors and giveaways. There's still time to register, click here for more details.