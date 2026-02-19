Fog and showers on this Thursday

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Give yourself plenty of time on your commute this morning as dense fog develops once again. Scattered showers return later today into tonight, possibly becoming moderate to heavy at times. A cold front approaching from the west will bring another round of rain showers on Friday. Sunday's storm system may bring a mixture of rain and wet snow to the area in the evening. The amount of snow is still uncertain, as it depends on how quickly temperatures drop Sunday night. Stick with Maryland's Most Accurate weather team for future updates.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Rain. Widespread dense fog. High near 46. East wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Rain. Low around 40. East wind around 5-10 mph.

Friday Rain. High near 52.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 51.

Saturday Night A chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Sunday Rain and snow. High near 41.

Sunday Night Snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Monday A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 39.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 45.