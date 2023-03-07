Howard County working to improve parking and accessibility in Ellicott City

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Public parking is always a challenge in cities, but things may just get a bit easier in Ellicott City in Howard County.

The Baltimore Metropolitan Council conducted a study in 2022 where 86 people shared their ideas of ways to improve the area.

Some of the potential improvements include increased bike and pedestrian infrastructure, improved management of parking, loading and deliveries, and renaming parking lots and refreshing signage.

"A lot of times with places that have been built for, you know places that are centuries old they are not built for today's traffic patterns, so we have come in to help the county and the community figure out some of the steps we might be able to take together to alleviate some of the congestion and make the place more enjoyable for everybody," said Michael Kelly.

The council is hosting another open house on March 21 at the Roger Carter Community center at 6 p.m. People are encouraged to come and bring ideas of what changes they would like to see to improve parking and travel.

After the open house, Howard County will then have to take the next step in making the suggested changes.