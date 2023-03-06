Watch Now
Study suggests easier ways for visitors, residents to get around Ellicott City

Jeff Hager
Posted at 1:01 PM, Mar 06, 2023
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Whether it's finding parking or getting through traffic, navigating around Ellicott City and neighboring Oella can be a challenge for residents and visitors alike.

Last spring the Baltimore Metropolitan Council launched a study to explore ways at improving accessibility.

After months of public input which generated 86 online responses, the results are in.

The Council made nearly 50 suggestions including implementing a parking shuttle and increasing bike and pedestrian infrastructure.

Improved parking management and how to better handle loading and deliveries were also highlighted.

A public meeting to discuss the findings will be held March 21 at the Roger Carter Community Center.

Public comment is also welcome until April 5.

