Howard County leaders cut ribbon on newly renovated emergency shelter in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Md. — There are more spaces for people without housing to escape the cold.

On Monday, Howard County officials and the nonprofit Grassroots Crisis Intervention held a ribbon cutting on a renovated emergency shelter in Columbia.

The project adds 20 more beds at the shelter, the first increase it's seen in more than 15 years.

WMAR spoke with someone who has stayed at the shelter for the past 6 months, and what it has meant for his life.

"It's been such a great help. I'm on the way out the door, hopefully, real soon, but since I've been here, they've been such a great help, the counselors, Ms. Nancy, you know, and all the staff, from the kitchen staff to the residents here, pretty much like one big family here," said Quentrell Campbell.

In addition to having a place to sleep, each person and family in the shelter also has a case manager to teach people life skills, as well as helping people find a job.

This was also just the first phase of the project.

More space will be made in the spring, with construction done by summer.