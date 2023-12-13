How do you feel about the Harborplace proposal? Neighbors share with developer

BALTIMORE — From safety to traffic to housing, Baltimore neighbors asked questions to the developers of the major Harborplace project at a Tuesday night forum.

The proposal, which lays out plans for new commercial, retail and residential development, would drastically overhaul the Inner Harbor.

The Middle Branch Fitness Center in South Baltimore played host to the forum. Folks shared a slice of pizza and gave the mayor and developer a slice of their minds, submitting feedback and questions online and in-person on note cards, which were read to the developer.

But how will the Tuesday evening feedback be taken into account?

"I think that our goal is to answer questions," David Bramble, developer with MCB Real Estate, told WMAR. "We do hear in these sessions sometimes things that make us think about things differently. We do hear that, and when we do that and it makes sense we'll incorporate it."

Asked about safety: Bramble and Mayor Brandon Scott said the harbor will be more safe when more people and more things to do are there.

Some folks asked about traffic - the developer and mayor say it'll be slower on purpose so people can enjoy themselves, similar to Times Square in New York City.

"To get this done, the project we're talking about done, we gotta slow down traffic," Bramble told the Tuesday evening crowd. "We think that's the right thing to do. I think the mayor's reference to Times Square is exactly how we should be thinking about it."

Neighbors in attendance included John Walther, who lives off Key Highway, not too far from the harbor. He's kept track of the proposals to overhaul it.

"I know a lot of people are very concerned about the residential buildings - one of the questions I asked was how close to the water are they going to be, thinking maybe they could be a little further back, but I think these guys know what they're doing," Walther told WMAR.

Since the city charter has to be amended as part of the plans, voters will essentially have to approve the Harborplace redevelopment at the ballot box.