Hotel clerks targeted in Anne Arundel robbery spree

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A hotel clerk was robbed at gunpoint Monday night, the latest such robbery at an Anne Arundel County hotel in recent days.

A suspect targeted Sleep Inn and Suites, on Belle Grove Road, at about 10 p.m. May 22, said Anne Arundel County police.

The suspect displayed a gun and demanded money from the front-desk clerk. After taking all the money from the register, the suspect walked the employee into a back office and fled the business.

Last week, the Embassy Suites hotel was also robbed at gunpoint, and a clerk was pistolwhipped at TownePlace Suites in the Jessup area.

Anyone with information should call (410) 222-4720 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.