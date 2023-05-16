BWI hotel desk robbed at gunpoint

LINTHICUM, Md. — Two suspects robbed a hotel near BWI at gunpoint overnight, stealing money from the cash register and someone's vehicle.

The suspects entered the Embassy Suites BWI Hotel and implied they had a gun, then took money from the register, said Anne Arundel County police. They took the victim's car keys and fled in the victim's Honda Pilot SUV.

It happened at about 12:45 a.m. May 16, on Concourse Drive in Linthicum.

The suspects fled in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information is asked to call (410) 222-4720 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.

