Robber on the run after allegedly stealing hotel cash register, pistol whipping receptionist

Anne Arundel County Police
Posted at 2:56 PM, May 12, 2023
ANNAPOLIS JUNCTION, Md. — Police are in search of a man who allegedly robbed a hotel at gunpoint in Annapolis Junction.

It happened around 10:30pm Thursday at the Towneplace Suites by Marriott on National Business Parkway.

A man reportedly entered the lobby, pulled a gun, and demanded money from the front desk receptionist .

The suspect allegedly then struck the employee in the head with the gun, before snatching up the cash register and fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-222-4720 or the tip line at 410-222-4700.

