Cafe Hon, an iconic Hampden landmark is closing after 30 years on the Avenue

BALTIMORE — A big change is coming to the Avenue in Hampden.

The landmark Cafe Hon is closing its doors just one week after celebrating its 30-year anniversary.

Owner Denise Whiting made the official announcement on Friday.

“I am so happy that Cafe Hon provided a place for so many special memories," said Whiting. "I look forward to seeing what comes next for the space."

Taking over the building's lease will be the Foreman Wolf Restaurant Group, who already owns six Baltimore area restaurants including Petit Louis Bistro in Roland Park.

The group is expected to transform the cafe, but official plans have not yet been announced.

“Cafe Hon has been important to the city of Baltimore and to Hampden for many years," said Tony Foreman. "We respect all of the efforts at Cafe Hon that have brought the spirit of this deeply Baltimore neighborhood to the public eye."

Known by the iconic large pink flamingo sculpture that sits outside the restaurant, Cafe Hon became nationally recognized after appearing on a 2012 episode of Kitchen Nightmares with chef Gordon Ramsay.

While Whiting may be walking away from the restaurant business, she will still continue to organize and host Hampden's 28th annual HONfest.

This year's two-day event will take place June 11-12 along the Avenue on W. 36th Street.

