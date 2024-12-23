Historic home of John Wilkes Booth named official Harford County landmark

BEL AIR, Md. — A low-key house on a tree-lined Bel Air cul-de-sac actually played a key role in one of the country's most pivotal and tense periods.

Tudor Hall was home to the Booth family in the 1800s - including John Wilkes Booth, who assassinated President Abraham Lincoln.

It has long been run as a museum in Harford County, and now it's being officially designated a Harford County Historic Landmark.

Before the notoriety of John Wilkes Booth, the Booth family was known for being prominent actors.

The landmark status helps preserve the stories of the people who have lived and worked there throughout Tudor Hall's 170-year history, and protects its Gothic Revival architecture.

John Wilkes Booth was a Confederate sympathizer who was angry at Lincoln for abolishing slavery.

Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly said in a statement: