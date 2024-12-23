Watch Now
Historic home of John Wilkes Booth named official Harford County landmark

Tudor Hall in Bel Air
Harford County Government<br/>
(from left) Historic Preservation Planner Jacob Bensen, County Executive Bob Cassilly, Parks and Recreation Director Paul Magness, and Tom Fink, President of the Junius B. Booth Society, commemorate Tudor Hall’s designation as a County Historic Landmark.
Tudor Hall in Bel Air
BEL AIR, Md. — A low-key house on a tree-lined Bel Air cul-de-sac actually played a key role in one of the country's most pivotal and tense periods.

Tudor Hall was home to the Booth family in the 1800s - including John Wilkes Booth, who assassinated President Abraham Lincoln.

It has long been run as a museum in Harford County, and now it's being officially designated a Harford County Historic Landmark.

Before the notoriety of John Wilkes Booth, the Booth family was known for being prominent actors.

The landmark status helps preserve the stories of the people who have lived and worked there throughout Tudor Hall's 170-year history, and protects its Gothic Revival architecture.

John Wilkes Booth was a Confederate sympathizer who was angry at Lincoln for abolishing slavery.

Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly said in a statement:

This historic landmark, with its notable architecture serves as an important reminder of our county’s incredibly rich history of triumph and tragedy. It was the home of a world-famous actor who delighted the masses, but also home to an assassin who took the life of one of our most beloved presidents.

