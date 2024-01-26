'Highway to nowhere' may be getting somewhere with help from the community

BALTIMORE — “Trying to repair the damages of the last 50 plus years.”

And in order to do so, Baltimore’s Department of Transportation is seeking help from people in West Baltimore to transform the highway to nowhere into something good for the community.

Thursday night, West Baltimore united and the department of transportation held this workshop asking for the communities help.

“One thing I want to see is some homes brought back ok we’re gonna do low income I don’t have a problem with that," says Thelma Terrell.

Stuart Sirota says the community feedback is just the first phase of the project.

“We’re just asking for the brightest array of ideas right now in this early kind of stage of the project," he says.

The plan is to finalize the project and prepare for construction by 2026.

State officials are also optimistic about the new project. Congressman Kweisi Mfume saying:

“I, alongside my colleagues in the Team Maryland Congressional Delegation, worked very hard to secure the planning grant, and I expect the grant will be acted on sooner rather than later. It is my hope that this community does not have to continue to live under uncertainty regarding the Highway to Nowhere.” Congressman Kweisi Mfume

Governor Moore's office also expressing optimism in a statement saying, quote:

"Governor Moore is committed to expanding physical mobility for all residents in Maryland. With West Baltimore United, Baltimore City is leading the effort to advance this critical infrastructure project to reimagine the Highway to Nowhere, improving connectivity and transportation options.



The Maryland Transit Administration is supporting Baltimore City’s efforts on the Reconnecting Communities Grant and both agencies are working in close collaboration as MTA advances the Red Line project.



Ultimately, these initiatives will provide increased access to jobs and opportunity, transforming the local community and region."

Office of Governor Wes Moore

However not everyone is excited, Thelma Terrell who has been living in West Baltimore all her life says she would like to actually see the work underway instead of just talking about it.

“Stuff like this just makes me laugh. It makes me laugh because when I look at like I said the whole reality of it it’s just totally ridiculous because I know just how far it’s going," she says.

Terrell is not optimistic about the project because she says it should have been done years ago.

The next workshop is scheduled for Saturday February,10th from 9am to 12pm at Augusta Fells Savage Institute of Visual Arts.

