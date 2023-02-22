Feds approve City's $2 million request to fund 'Highway to Nowhere' study

BALTIMORE — Maryland's Democratic Congressional members on Tuesday announced $2 million in federal funding towards redeveloping a more than half-century old project in West Baltimore known as the Highway to Nowhere.

Now known as the US 40 Franklin-Mulberry Expressway, the original goal of the project was to connect I-70 with interstates 83 and 95 in Baltimore.

That never happened due to environmental opposition.

As result, lawmakers say 14 blocks including 900 homes were removed in the process leaving 1,500 people, most of whom were black, displaced.

Plans are to utilize the $2 million on a formal study that will help determine what to do next.

Eventually leaders hope to demolish the highway and return about 600 acres to the community for development and green space.

“I remember the once vibrant and connected communities that existed before the ‘Highway to Nowhere,’” said Congressman Kweisi Mfume. “We seek to empower and reconnect communities to one another as a first step with this planning grant, but we also seek to connect those same communities to economic opportunities, more academic possibilities, arts and entertainment, healthy food options, safe and inviting open-space options, and so much more. It's never too late to undo the wrongs of the past if we have a clear and renewed vision for the future."

