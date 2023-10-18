Highway Administration cited for alleged violations prior to I-695 crash that killed six construction workers

BALTIMORE — The Maryland State Highway Administration was cited for alleged violations that occurred prior to an I-695 crash in March that claimed the lives of six construction workers.

According to the State Department of Labor's Maryland Occupational Safety and Health, the Highway Administration failed to post traffic control signs alerting drivers of construction vehicles entering and exiting a work zone through a concrete barrier.

On March 3 a vehicle driven by Lisa Adrienna Lea spun out and plowed through the construction barrier, hitting and killing six workers in Woodlawn.

Lea has since been charged with more than two dozen counts including felony negligent manslaughter by vehicle.

The Highway Administration was issued the citation on September 21 and ordered to correct the issue by September 29.

Despite the violation being deemed serious, no fine was imposed.

In a statement, the Highway Administration said it would not appeal the decision.

They claim the signs were "optional" and "the crash did not involve a construction vehicle, and the signs would not have prevented the crash from occurring."

The National Transportation Safety Board previously said Lea and another driver's excessive speed played a role in the crash.