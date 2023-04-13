Excessive speed reported in lead-up to deadly I-695 construction zone crash

WOODLAWN, Md. — The National Transportation Safety Board on Thursday released a preliminary report on last month's I-695 crash that killed six construction workers.

Investigators for the first time revealed both cars involved were going beyond the 55mph speed limit inside the construction zone.

The report also details how the car that ran over the workers breached a set of concrete barriers that were in place to protect them.

Investigators believe Lisa Adrienna Lea, 54, tried switching lanes when she hit the front corner panel of a Volkswagen driven by 20-year-old Melachi Brown.

The impact caused Lea's Acura to spin out through a barrier opening meant for construction vehicles.

Still unable to regain control of the wheel, Lea hit the six workers, ultimately killing them.

The area where the crash occurred was under long term construction for a stretch of about 19 miles between Interstate 70 and Maryland State Highway 43.

The collision happened just north of Dogwood Road in the far left lane.

Lea also suffered critical injuries but has since been released from the hospital.

Prosecutors are still weighing charges.