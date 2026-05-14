Hershey Park plans to open on time amid ongoing union contract dispute

HERSHEY, Pa. — An ongoing labor dispute has left some wondering if Hershey Park will open on time for the 2026 season.

The park on Thursday told WMAR-2 News the plan is to open on May 21 as scheduled.

"We continue to engage in negotiations with Local 464 and remain committed to reaching agreements that support our team members and our business," Hershey Park said in a statement. "The union has indicated that negotiations are expected to continue next week and that operations remain business as usual at this time.

Local 464 has represented Hershey Chocolate workers since 1938.