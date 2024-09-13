Helping the Dundalk family who lost 8-year-old son in fire

DUNDALK, Md. — A Dundalk family lost its eight-year-old son after its home caught fire last week.

On Tuesday, six days after the fire, Nolan Mars, a Dundalk Elementary School student, died from his injuries.

Since the fire, folks in the community have banded together to help, donating thousands of dollars to the Mars family, which was displaced by the September 4 fire.

"We just wanted to do what we could do," Zack Richardson, a neighbor, told WMAR.

Hours after the fire, Richardson started an initial GoFundMe, which raised about $30,000 for the family, and intends to start a new one in honor of Nolan since his passing.

Richardson's wife is collecting clothes through her company.

"It's a really sad scenario. The fact that everyone has come together and they've done what they have done, it's amazing; it's a blessing," Richardson added.

Dundalk Elementary School shared a letter to parents from the principal, which said on Wednesday, Nolan's passing was shared with third-grade students in a supportive matter.

“Many students knew Nolan personally or know one of his siblings, as the Mars family has been very active in our community. The children will be provided with time to express their thoughts and feelings,” the letter said.

WMAR was told Nolan's organs were donated to several people.

The fire displaced seven people and took the lives of nine cats. Richardson told WMAR family members praised Veterinary Emergency Group Pikesville for nursing a family dog back to health.

"I know a lot of people have donated and a lot of people have done their thing. And to this point, I feel like a lot of people have done that based on the fact that they lost their house. But it's more than that now. They've lost their son. And anything we can do to help them, they deserve it; they need it," Richardson continued.