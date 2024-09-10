8-year-old child pulled from Dundalk fire dies, fire officials say

DUNDALK, Md. — Baltimore County Fire announced Tuesday that the child who was injured in a fire in Dundalk on September 4 has died.

Nolan Mars, 8, was one of several people inside a burning home in the 3000 block of Dunleer Road.

RELATED: Dundalk house fire leaves five children injured, seven people displaced

The fire occurred around 3:45 am that morning.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and found one adult and four children had escaped with minor injuries, but later learned one child was still inside.

Crews went into the home and found Mars in a second-floor bedroom suffering from cardiac arrest.

Life-saving measures were performed and Mars was taken to a hospital.

Mars was a student at Dundalk Elementary.

In a letter sent out to parents and guardians, the school said "this sad news will be shared with third grade students in a supportive manner by their teacher in their classroom tomorrow, September 11."

Their full statement can be found below:

It is with great sorrow and sympathy that we share this news with you today. One of our students, Nolan Mars, passed today after sustaining injuries in a recent house fire.



This sad news will be shared with third grade students in a supportive manner by their teacher in their classroom tomorrow, September 11, 2024. Many students knew Nolan personally or know one of his siblings as the Mars family has been very active in our community. The children will be provided with time to express their thoughts and feelings.



The Baltimore County Schools Traumatic Loss team will be on site tomorrow and with our counselors, Ms. Hofferbert, Mr. McPhee, and our School Social Worker Ms. Leah Ragusa, will provide counsel and support to our staff and students. We will continue to be sensitive to our students’ needs in the days ahead.



Please take time this evening to listen and help your child understand this loss. Resources for families about loss accompany this letter. If you need further assistance or have concerns about your child in the days ahead, please feel free to call our staff at 443-809-7013.



The Dundalk Elementary School community extends our deepest sympathy to the Mars family. Jennifer Pilarski, Dundalk Elementary School principal

Baltimore County Fire officials have deemed the fire accidental due to an electrical malfunction.

A GoFundMe has been started to support the family.

People who would like to donate can click here.