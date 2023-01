WHITE MARSH, Md. — The Avenue at White Marsh has announced that the popular Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will return this spring.

The truck sells a selection of Hello Kitty merchandise and specialty desserts. It will be at the shopping center April 22; times have not been announced.

Last year, hundreds of people waited for hours to check out the truck, with lines wrapped around the back of the Barnes & Noble building.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck menu is available here.