'He was pretty messed up': Stolen vehicle drags Baltimore Police officer

BALTIMORE, Md. — A Foxtrot helicopter flying over East Baltimore receives a license plate hit on a van stolen four days earlier, and an officer approaches the vehicle at a gas station when it speeds away dragging him in the process.

“I heard a loud screech and then I saw an officer roll and screaming in pain, and then just all the police started coming and stuff was going on,” said Chris Jefferson, who works nearby.

Other officers stopped the vehicle and placed 30-year-old Nicholas Peters under arrest.

We have now learned that the suspect in this case had an outstanding bench warrant in Baltimore County.

According to charging documents, Peters allegedly shoplifted a few hundred dollars worth of clothes from the Marshalls on Philadelphia Road back in May and had refused to show up for court.

While many may write off most of the more than 9,000 auto thefts in the city this year as simple property crimes, this incident on Pulaski Highway on Tuesday shows that such crimes can foster violence, which this officer was fortunate to survive.

“(He) got up and got in the car. It took him a little second to get off the ground, but yes, he was pretty messed up. I saw the ambulance come. Like I said, I saw the aftermath, but I was hoping and praying he was okay,” said Jefferson, “The city is crazy. The world is crazy. I didn’t expect to see that at all.”

While the officer has been treated and released, police say the suspect is still receiving treatment and he’s yet to face formal charges.