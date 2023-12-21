Missing Baltimore man found dead in NJ waters

The body of a man was pulled out of the water in Secaucus, New Jersey on December 9th was someone who had been missing from Baltimore from over a month.

Police have determined that 39-year-old Pedie Edwards was killed in Baltimore, adding his death to this year's homicide count.

This brings the current count of Baltimore City homicides to 256.

Family members reported Edwards missing on November 1st when he didn't make his way home.

Police found evidence when looking for Edwards that prompted them to hand over the investigation to homicide detectives.

A medical examiner's office in New Jersey determined that Edwards was shot to death.

There is a Metro Crime Stopper's reward of up to $8,000 for information leading to an arrest and charges in this case.