'He is a hero': Firefighters and family honor Rodney W. Pitts III at vigil

BALTIMORE — Last Thursday, a rowhome fire in Northeast Baltimore spread fast, trapping two firefighters inside and injuring three others trying to rescue them.

EMT/Firefighter Rodney W. Pitts, III, lost his life as a result of the fire.

“He is a hero. It's no meaning in sorrow, yo, it's not. And he’s here. He’s here in all of us. He made some type of impact on all of y’all. In my life, I ain’t seen a lot of positive things, but this right here. I'm telling y’all it's a new beginning for a lot. Long live King Rodney.”

Many of the family members tried to remain strong as they shared stories about who Pitts was and what he meant to them.

READ MORE: Fallen Baltimore firefighter remembered by union leader: "Loved the job"

His fellow firefighters also shared their own stories from the last 10 months of working alongside him.

A large crowd gathered outside of Pitts' old high school, burning candles and shedding tears.

His family, holding one another together during this time of grief.

“The whole in my heart is so deep, because I just want him to walk through that door like granny what you doing? But I couldn’t have asked for more of a wonderful grandson," said Pitts' grandmother.

Pitts’ fellow firefighters said this job was something he always wanted to do; they say it was his dream job.

“He spoke about why he wanted to be a firefighter was because of his mom, and he always said I want to be that person who shows up for somebody, and he did.”

His family says he will forever be remembered as a hero in Baltimore.

RELATED: 'Extraordinarily active': City officials continue investigation after firefighter death

“Thank you all for the outpouring of love, it really warms my heart. Like I say, I just want everyone to be there for the family because after everything is over is when they’re going to need everybody the most," said Pitts' aunt.

The Baltimore City Fire Department announced viewing and funeral details.

Viewings for Pitts will be held on Wednesday, October 25, and Thursday, October 26, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Duda-Ruck Funeral Home on Wise Avenue in Dundalk.

The funeral will be held on Friday, October 27, at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen located at 5200 North Charles Street.

The interment will take place at Dulaney Valley Memorial following the funeral.

