Fallen Baltimore firefighter remembered by union leader: "Loved the job"

BALTIMORE — It takes a great degree of selflessness to want to become a firefighter; to rush into danger, to save lives.

In January, Matthew Coster will have notched 23 years as one.

Coster recalls meeting Rodney Pitts III this summer.

"I met Rodney at the academy in August, as the union signed everybody up, the recruits, they come into the field. I met him, he was just all smiles. Loved the job," Coster remembered.

Pitts served as a member of the Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 union, which Coster has led since June.

For the community of firefighters in Baltimore, the last day has been heart-wrenching.

"It's been an emotional roller coaster," said Coster. "We're still grieving from Stricker St., and then, this happens. So, the last 24 hours have been emotional. Very emotional. Difficult."

On Thursday afternoon, a two-alarm rowhome fire in Northwest Baltimore spread fast. We would later learn two firefighters were stuck inside, and three were hurt trying to rescue them.

On Friday afternoon, at City Hall, less than 24 hours after that fire, the Baltimore fire chief told the public it was Pitts who lost his life in that fire.

Coster tells me they've seen an outpouring of messages of support from the community since the tragedy.

"Just talking to his mom - he was a funny guy, and like I said, he always wanted to be a firefighter in Baltimore City," Coster continued. "He finally got his dream, his dream job. And that's the sad part. But it's also guys like Rodney that make us who we are."

Coster says even if a firefighter does everything correctly - they can still get injured, or in the worst case, lose their life.

That was the tragic case for Pitts, who was relatively recently assigned to Engine 29.

Fire officials are still looking into what caused the fire which claimed Pitts' life.