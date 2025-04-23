"‘He Gave Me Hope’: Baltimore Parishioners Reflect on the Life and Legacy of Pope Francis"

St. Peter's square is quiet, but all over the world are remembering Pope Francis.

The 88-year-old pontiff died yesterday morning of a stroke and heart failure.

Pope Francis was the first Jesuit and Latin American pope.

Here in Baltimore parishioners joined in prayer at Saint Ignatius Catholic Church.

Many of them say they felt a strong connection to Pope Francis.

He was one of the reasons why I feel like I stayed in the catholic church. Um, he was someone who always gave me hope and consolation and love when I just felt like the things in the world were going wrong."

He was as much like the Jesus Christ of the gospels that as any of us have encountered in a long time, especially at that level of.

As tributes continue to pour in, the Vatican has announced the final arrangements for Pope Francis.

He is currently lying in an open coffin in the chapel of his Casa Santa Marta residence.

Wednesday morning, his body will be moved to St. Peter's Basilica here mourners can pay their respects.

His funeral will be held at 4 Saturday morning our time.