Hazmat trucks severely impacted by bridge collapse

BALTIMORE — The Key Bridge collapse is having a tremendous impact on traffic.

For some, commutes will drastically change especially for trucks transporting hazardous materials.

"We've taken one of the most vital routes away through this tragedy. That is certainly going to impact local traffic in a meaningful way." said Louis Campion, president of Maryland Motor Truck Association.

Campion says between 1.3 and 1.5 million trucks cross the Francis Key Scott Key Bridge yearly.

A once reliable mode of transportation, tragically gone. It's forcing vehicles like hazmat trucks, which are prohibited to use the tunnel, to find an alternate route in Baltimore.

"The less attractive option is I-83. But, you do have to go through Baltimore City and various downtown routes which can be very congested," said Campion.

He says the ideal route is the western side of 695.

"If you're delivering over to the eastern side, it will add significant mileage for you. It will add time in terms of drivers needing to make a delivery," said Campion.

In addition to longer commute times, Campion says the bridge collapse disrupts the economic activity.

"The port really touches everyone in Maryland's lives. So many commodities come in and out. It's an employer of 20,000 direct people and then thousands and thousands of more indirect jobs like trucking who really rely on the port for our survival," said Campion.

It'll take a cooperative effort to get waterways clear as rapidly as possible.

Campion says later this week, engineers are expected to be on site of the crash and assess the work needed to provide assistance with regards to clearance of the debris. He expects this to impact drivers for years to come.