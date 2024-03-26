Here's how traffic is impacted following the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse

BALTIMORE — The Francis Scott Key Bridge has collapsed into the water after a large ship collided with it.

Baltimore City police say they were notified of a partial bridge collapse with workers possibly in the water, at 1:35 Tuesday morning.

It was one of three ways to cross the Harbor and accounted for a 1.6 mile section of I-695.

Millions of vehicles cross over it every year.

For those not familiar with Francis Scott Key Bridge & its impact on transportation in #Baltimore region. It’s one of 3 ways to cross the Harbor.



1.6-mile section of Baltimore’s beltway, I-695.



Constructed in 1977 for ≈$110M



11.3M vehicles cross it every year

MDTA says all lanes are closed in both directions.

DETOURS:

Drivers are asked to avoid the I-695 southeast corridor. I-695 Outer Loop is closed at MD 10 (exit 2) and Inner Loop closed at MD 157/ Peninsula Expressway exit 43.

Use I-95 or I-895 for alternate routes, MDTA says.

There is no impact to Commuter Bus at this time.

TRACTOR-TRAILERS:

Vehicles transporting hazardous materials (including propane over 10 lbs), maximum of 10 containers, are prohibited in tunnels and should use the western section of I-695 around tunnels.

The Port of Baltimore is still open for truck transactions. Vessel (waterway) traffic into and out of the Port of Baltimore is suspended until further notice.

In response to the bridge collapse, Mayor Brandon Scott declared a State of Emergency.

"The Executive Order mobilizes the City of Baltimore’s Emergency Operations Plan to deploy emergency resources to protect the person's affected by the incident and expands the resources available to tackle the emergency situation."