Harford County neighbors show concerns with development plans at council meeting

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — The color orange binds Fallston together. It's the color of the Fallston High School Cougars.

But folks like Tom Dixon, a decades-long Harford County resident, are now wearing it to show unity against a proposal near their home.

"It's not necessarily just the apartments," explained Dixon, "it's the overall overdevelopment of the area."

Some neighbors took to the Harford County Council Tuesday night to show councilmembers they oppose development proposals, which might get obstructed by legislation introduced at the meeting.

"I'm not against development; I'm not against apartments, but it needs to be responsibly done so it doesn't overburden the community," Doug Schamburg, a Harford County resident, told WMAR.

A group of neighbors in the county showed out against the proposal in Fallston Tuesday: two potential four-story apartment buildings and garages on Mountain Rd. Many were also in attendance and opposed another proposal to build warehouses in Perryman.

Much like at the Tuesday County Council meeting, at a separate meeting last month, it was standing-room-only. Many spoke out loudly against the idea.

At that August 11 meeting, Mike Euler, one Fallston Village Center partner, argued it would actually make for less traffic, one of the stated concerns of some neighbors.

"This particular use generates about 250 less cars a day according to our traffic engineer, which is a criteria that's given to us by the county and the state to use," said Euler.

READ MORE: Harford Co. residents concerned that developers will turn Fallston "into a cheap piece of jewelry"

County executive Bob Cassilly tells WMAR his council bill would prohibit this kind of apartment development in what's known as B3, high-density business districts.

That effort died last legislative session; this time, he hopes for a different outcome.

"If we start using all those business districts to put high-density housing, it kind of defeats the entire purpose," Cassilly said.

On Tuesday night, a version of the effort was put back before the County Council.