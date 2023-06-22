Harford Council rejects bill to control number of apartments built in business districts

BEL AIR, Md. — Last night the Harford County Council rebuffed County Executive Bob Cassilly's effort to control the amount of apartments built in certain communities.

Cassilly proposed bill 23-011 to eliminate “garden apartments” and “high-rise apartments” from being classified and used as retail or service lots within a business district.

"The citizens have made it very clear that they do not want more high-density housing dropped into low-density areas like Fallston, Benson, Forest Hill, and Hickory, where we lack the infrastructure to support these projects," said Cassilly.

His bill would've continued allowing apartments to be constructed, but only if "appropriately integrated into a plan for mixed use development."

Over the past decade Cassilly says apartments have reduced the availability of parcels that were zoned for businesses and commercial building.

"More than 188 acres of B-3 land, which was intended for small businesses to support the local community, is at risk of being developed as high-density residential," Casilly said after the bill was sunk. "Moreover, all B-3 properties countywide are now at risk of being developed that way."

Cassilly believes apartments should not be considered for retail, service or business use, rather only for residential use.

He argues apartments are better off when not located along arterial or major collector roads.

This is how language reads in Cassilly's bill rejected by the council.

"The use of land zoned B3 General Business District to fulfill a residential dwelling function generally is antithetical and contrary to the stated purpose to be fulfilled by a B3 General Business District and permitting such use in the B3 General Business District generally should be prohibited."

If Cassilly had his way, no more than 30 single high rise apartment units would be allowed per acre with no parcel of land being more than 20 acres.

"I appreciate Council members Giangiordano, Reilly, and Bennett, who supported the legislation, and I look forward to an opportunity for the rest of the Council to reconsider this matter when they return from their summer break in September,” said Cassilly.

