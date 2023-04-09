Harford County dairy farm hosts egg hunt, petting zoo for local kids

STREET, Md. — The Easter Bunny had some help from a herd of Easter goats for an egg hunt in Harford County.

Goat Milk Revolution is a small dairy farm that runs petting zoos and other educational farm programs.

Their co-founder said it all started with one simple question.

"A couple years ago right at the beginning of the pandemic I asked my 6-year-old son what his one wish for his childhood would be and he said farm animals and that just blew me away cause I had no idea he had a dream of farm animals on his mind and so we started with goats and it just went from there," said Claudia Brown, co-founder of Goat Milk Revolution.

Yesterday, they held their Easter on the Farm event, where kids got to hunt for eggs and paint them. Kids also got to pet goats, lambs, and, of course, bunny rabbits.

