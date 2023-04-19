Harford County Council approves bill that will pause building warehouses in Perryman

PERRYMAN, Md. — Plans to turn hundreds of acres of farmland into warehouses in Harford County are on hold.

It's a decision the Harford County Council voted on Tuesday night after a large group of people voiced their concerns about the effects these warehouses will have on their homes.

The council voted six to one on moving forward with a moratorium for approval or permits for the warehouses.

Two amendments passed. The first will cut the moratorium from six months down to 90 days. The other lists the kinds of projects the moratorium will not apply to.

Now, plans to turn 700 acres of farmland into five million square feet of warehouses have been halted. Those who live on the Perryman Peninsula were happy.

"We do believe the pause in development will allow the county to step back and access the zoning and the land use plan going on in the county and make real time decisions based on real time data instead of stuff that may have been appropriate 20, 30, 40 years ago,” said Leigh Maddox, who is part of the Protect Perryman Peninsula leadership team.

Others in favor of the bill feel more time is needed to study the impact it has on the community, economy, and environment.

"I think this is an issue that really needs to be looked at and. I don't think they can get it done in 90 days; I don't think they can get it done thoroughly and looking at it in depth,” said Bill Montanary, who is for the moratorium.

Nobody who opposed the moratorium in the crowd would speak, but while Councilwoman Jessica Boyle-Tsottles did vote for the amended moratorium, she does not agree with it.

"One of my many goals as a legislator is to encourage the economic development, and this moratorium hampers the environment for current business owners who are operating in our community as well as businesses that are looking to relocate,” said Councilwoman Boyle-Tsottles.

Now, the bill is off to County Executive Bob Cassilly for his signature.

