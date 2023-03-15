Harford County residents upset over redevelopment plans, argue it affects livelihood

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Keep warehouses out of my backyard, that’s a message a large number of people wanted the Harford County Council to hear Tuesday night.

Large warehouses could end up taking over hundreds of acres of land.

Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly announced legislation in February that would impose a six month moratorium on approvals or permits for warehouses to be built in Harford County.

The pause will allow time to study the impacts on community, economy and the environment.

The room was packed with over 50 people voicing concerns over a six month moratorium on warehouse developments, they argue these warehouses will affect their livelihood.

Some people that spoke on the Perryman Peninsula say plans to turn 700 acres of farmland into over five million square feet of warehouses goes beyond the "light industrial" the area is zoned for.

"Can you imagine right outside your house, diesel trucks running 24 hours a day? Can you imagine calling 911 and the emergency response is 20 minutes because they're stuck behind trucks,” said Brenden Patton who lives in Perryman.

While others who live in Perryman are not in favor of the moratorium.

"I think that the moratorium sends a signal to all businesses that Harford County is going to change the rules on you in the middle of the game and a lot of companies aren't going to consider Harford County in the future,” said Parker Mitchell.

Janet Hardy lives in Abingdon and says across from her house is another area where warehouses are projected to be built and will cover about 330 acres. She says this will affect the environment.

"The water and the air, we need that 326 acres. We're boarded by 924, I-95, Maryland 7 and Abingdon Road it's completely enclosed in development and it's just wrong,” said Hardy.

Tuesday night was just public comment on the proposed moratorium. Last year, the Harford County Executive vetoed a similar moratorium.