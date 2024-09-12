Harford County community writes positive words for Joppatowne HS: “We support you"

JOPPATOWNE, Md. — A group of Harford County community members banded together to write words of support for the Joppatowne High School community, days after a school shooting took the life of a 15-year-old student last Friday.

On Thursday morning, sophomores and seniors at Joppatowne High School will go back to class, their first time since the Friday shooting.

"We wanted to let everyone know we are here, we love you, we support you," said Asantee Mitchell, a 2011 Joppatowne High School alumna.

For Mitchell, the news last week was devastating. Fellow grads had an idea.

"It was actually a group of classmates that graduated from 2011 as I did and was like, 'Okay, let's get together; let's show support in any way we can,'" Mitchell added.

Folks gathered at Joppatowne Christian Church and wrote comforting messages to students and staff. In addition to kind words, a chance to donate supplies to the school and funds to help the family of Warren Grant, the 15-year-old shot and killed at the school.

"We just want to show the community that we are here, even in moments of tragedy," said Tyanna Hicks, a 2011 graduate.

"It was a lot to take in," Mitchell recalled. "And I believe on Facebook we definitely showed our support. Previous classes decided to share pictures remembrance of Joppatowne did for us, who they were to us, the teachers, and the faculty. We all shared our story. But we also showed out for that family."

Students have not been back to class since the Friday shooting.

In a computer slide show at the Wednesday gathering, neighbors were given the opportunity to donate via buying a Joppatowne Strong t-shirt and a GoFundMe for the family.