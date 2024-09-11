Joppatowne High principal announces schedule for students to return to school

JOPPATOWNE, Md. — Joppatowne High School principal Melissa Williams announced a schedule for students to return to school along with some changes they'll be implementing as well.

New lockers will installed by next week and bookbags are banned until they're all in.

"If you can carry your books in it, it's too big and it's going to be considered a bag," Williams said in a video addressing the school.

The return to school schedule for students can be found below:



Thursday, September 12: Students in grades 10 and 12 will return to school and dismiss three hours early.

Friday, September 13: All students will return to school and dismiss three hours early.

All students will return to school and dismiss three hours early. Monday, September 16, and moving forward: All students will return to school for regular school hours.

This will be their first time back in school following the shooting that claimed the life of 15-year-old Warren Curtis Grant.

The unidentified 16-year-old suspected shooter fled to a nearby residential neighborhood, where he was arrested.

No firearm has been recovered thus far, yet police say they have an idea of what kind of gun was used.

There's still no word on how the suspect was able to obtain the weapon.

To watch Williams' full video, click here.