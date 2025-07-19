Harbor Splash is cancelled for the second time and will not happen in 2025

BALTIMORE — Harbor Splash is a no-go for 2025.

Early Saturday morning, the Waterfront Partnership announced it was canceling the event for July 19.

"Waterfront Partnership has made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s Harbor Splash event due to the lingering impacts of Wednesday’s storms and additional rainfall overnight. The choice was made out of an abundance of caution to prioritize participant safety."

The organization said it will not schedule a make-up date.

"Looking ahead, Waterfront Partnership is exploring ways to build more flexibility into future swim events to better adapt to weather-related challenges," the group said in a statement.

RELATED: Harbor Splash postponed following storm

Waterfront Partnership had to cancel the original Harbor Splash in June due to bad weather prior to the event.

More than 200 people signed up to jump into the Inner Harbor. Harbor Splash started last year as part of the Waterfront Partnership's Healthy Harbor Initiative.