Gunman on the loose following double shooting at Topgolf in Germantown

$10,000 reward offered for information leading to shooter
Posted at 12:59 PM, Aug 29, 2023
GERMANTOWN, Md. — A gunman is on the loose after opening fire inside the Topgolf in Germantown early Tuesday morning.

The shooting occurred just after midnight leaving two employees, ages 18 and 23, wounded.

Although no motive was revealed, Montgomery County Police said there was some kind of prior altercation between the workers and suspect.

By the time officers arrived on scene the shooter already fled in a car.

Both victims suffered serious injuries but are expected to survive.

Anyone with information should call 1-866-411-8477. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

