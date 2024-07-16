Gunman allegedly involved in Brooklyn Day mass shooting stabbed in prison

BALTIMORE — An alleged gunman accused of taking part in a deadly mass shooting at last year's Brooklyn Day celebration was stabbed multiple times while awaiting trial in prison.

The Maryland Department of Correctional Services confirmed Tristan Jackson was assaulted during a June 6 altercation with another inmate.

Jackson was treated at an area medical facility for non-life threatening injuries.

In a statement the department said it's investigating the stabbing and reviewing Jackson's medical care.

"The department's Chief Medical Doctor has begun a thorough review of Jackson’s medical care," the department wrote in an email to WMAR-2 News. "There is no indication of Jackson having missed any of his medication or a medical appointment."

According to prosecutors, Jackson was caught on surveillance footage shooting at a large crowd inside the Brooklyn Homes.

He was also on GPS monitoring at the time for an unrelated matter, which placed him at the shooting scene.

RELATED: Suspect arrested and charged with attempted murder in Brooklyn Homes mass shooting

The tragedy left two people dead and 28 others injured in the largest mass casualty event of its kind in Baltimore history.

Police believe there could've been up to a dozen shooters that day, however only five people have been charged, none with murder.

MORE: Three teens plead guilty, sentenced for role in Brooklyn Day mass shooting

Online court records show Jackson currently being held at the Metropolitan Transition Center in Baltimore.