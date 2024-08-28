Guardian charged after burnt teenager found dead inside Southeast Baltimore home

BALTIMORE — A 16-year-old's death back in January has been ruled a homicide.

Now the teen's guardian is charged with his murder.

On January 27 Jibreal Payne was discovered unresponsive inside a Southeast Baltimore home on North Clinton Street.

Police noticed Jibreal had some burn marks to the body. He died right there on scene.

It wasn't until August 23 when the Medical Examiner's Office ruled the case a homicide.

Four days later detectives arrested Jibreal's guardian, Johnnie Teague, on first degree murder charges.

BPD Johnnie Teague

WMAR-2 News is working on getting more details on what happened the night of Jibreal's death.