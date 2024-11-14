Grocery Outlet continues Maryland expansion with new store opening in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Md. — Grocery Outlet is continuing to grow in Maryland.

The discount food market is now expanding into Columbia.

A ribbon-cutting celebrating the grand opening of the newest store on Lynx Lane is set for November 21 at 10am.

The first 100 customers get a "Bliss Buck" gift card for worth anywhere from $5 to $500.

New shoppers also receive one free reusable bag while supplies last.

Grocery Outlet recently opened other stores in Cockeysville and Westminster. Another is expected to follow in Randallstown.

The company currently has 12 locations in Maryland. Most are independently owned. This latest one in Columbia will be operated by Jay and Rizwana Mirza.

