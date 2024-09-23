Grocery Outlet supermarket opening soon in Cockeysville

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — Grocery Outlet Bargain Market will open its latest store in Cockeysville this week.

It's getting ready for a grand opening on Thursday, Sept. 26, in the Cranbrook Shopping Center on Cranbrook Road.

Grocery Outlet - which offers deep discounts on a variety of produce, meat, seafood and other products - is moving into a space formerly occupied by Merritt Clubs gym.

As part of the grand opening, customers can win a $100 gift card through Oct. 7.

A ribbon-cutting will be held at 10 a.m. During the event, the store’s independent operators will donate $1,000 to Cool Kids Campaign. Starting at 8 a.m., the first 100 customers will receive a Bliss Buck gift card for mystery amounts ranging from $5 to $500. Shoppers will also receive one free reusable bag with their purchase through opening week, while supplies last.

Customers can also enter to win $1,000 in free groceries from Sept. 16 through Oct. 24.

This would be the sixth Grocery Outlet in the Baltimore area.

The California-based chain also has stores in Sykesville, Owings Mills, Catonsville, Glen Burnie and Edgewood.

Another one is set to open next year on Liberty Road in the Randallstown area, and in the Belair Beltway Plaza in the Overlea area.