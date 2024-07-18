Aldi replaces Jo-Ann fabric on York Road, Grocery Outlet moving into old Giant on Liberty Road

BALTIMORE — A pair of grocery chains are opening new stores in Baltimore County, giving resident food shoppers different options.

On Thursday, Aldi held its grand opening at the old Jo-Ann fabric store at 9978 York Road in Cockeysville.

Our cameras were there witnessing dozens of customers camped outside for their chance at winning a free gift card and other goodies.

Aldi Cockeysville Grand Opening

Meanwhile over in Randallstown, local leaders celebrated the groundbreaking for a new Grocery Outlet Bargain Market that's set to replace the former Giant Food on Liberty Road at Milford Mill.

Plans for that location have been in the works since November of 2022.

Some residents have long described this section of the Liberty Road corridor as a food desert.

Over the last decade, five grocery stores have left the area---the last one closing in August 2018.

