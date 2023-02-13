Locally owned Horizon Cinemas closes Beltway Plaza theater

BALTIMORE — Just shy of celebrating their 26-year anniversary, Horizon Cinemas has made the tough decision to close down its Beltway Plaza theater.

The local family owned business has operated at 7660 Belair Road since March 7, 1997.

Debuting on the big screen at that time was Scream, Jerry Maguire and Private Parts with Howard Stern.

In a message on their website, the owners of Horizon cite the financial burden created by the pandemic as one of the main reasons behind the decision to close.

"It has truly been a daily effort from a dedicated mother, father, and two sons. Over the years, we have hosted countless birthday parties, fundraisers, field trips, and free summer kid’s movies," the message read. "We tried our best to avoid closing, but the financial burden created by the pandemic and other factors has proved too much to overcome. Thank you to all of our customers and staff that have supported us over the past 26 years."

Anyone still wishing to support the local theater can do so by visiting their other locations in Aberdeen, Fallston, and Glen Burnie.