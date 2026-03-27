BALTIMORE — A locally produced gospel program that has inspired viewers for decades is celebrating a major milestone.

"Grace & Glory," created at WMAR studios, is celebrating 25 years on the air this weekend—fittingly on Palm Sunday, the start of Holy Week. The anniversary marks a full-circle moment for the show, which first aired in 2001 with a mission to connect with people through the gospel.

For much of that journey, host Rev. Lee Michaels and producer Jackie Epps have worked side by side, helping shape the program into a lasting presence in the community.

'Grace & Glory' reaches 25-year milestone, continues mission to uplift and inspire 'Grace & Glory' reaches 25-year milestone

"I would just call it a blessing," Epps said when asked what the show has meant to her.

"It's been a good ride," Michaels added. "At the end of the day, this is like our baby."

Epps remembers being presented with the idea when churches first began heavily investing in television. She says when Grace & Glory first went on-air, the content was mainly local church announcements.

Over the years, the program began to grow. Before long, nationally-recognized gospel artists were coming in to give interviews and live performances.

WMAR

In recent years, the show has centered on in-depth conversations with guests from local churches, nonprofits, faith groups, community advocates, and more.

For Rev. Michaels, a 45-year veteran in media spanning both radio and television, that format has fallen right into his wheelhouse.

"I felt comfortable with the cameras, microphones," he said. "I pretty much knew this is what I was supposed to do."

Rev. Michaels believes Grace & Glory was meant to be a community-based program that happens to also feature gospel content. That way, it could reach and inspire more people.

"It's a program that will uplift you, inspire you, educate you, make you laugh, make you cry," Epps added.

The duo's motivation has remained constant over the years.

"A desire to be able to impact people's lives—that's what ministry is about," he said.

Epps echoed that passion, expressing pride in the program's longevity and the audience it continues to reach.

"I think it's a great program. I love it myself. Everyone else seems to love it as well," she said. "I'm proud of being able to last this long."

For Michaels, the show is about more than broadcasting—it's about helping viewers find meaning.

"To discover not only a sense of purpose, but also a meaningful experience in this journey of life," he said.

Viewers can watch the special 25th anniversary edition of Grace & Glory during its regular time slot this Sunday at 7 a.m.