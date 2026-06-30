Governor Wes Moore declares State of Preparedness ahead of extreme heat wave hitting Maryland

Governor Wes Moore has declared a State of Preparedness ahead of an extreme heat wave expected to impact Maryland this week.

The heat wave begins Tuesday, with the most intense heat expected Thursday through Saturday, according to WMAR-2 News meteorologist Stevie Daniels.

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The National Weather Service has already issued heat alerts for central Maryland and the Eastern Shore, with advisories in effect for areas where heat index values could climb to 106 degrees.

The following conditions are expected, according to the National Weather Service:

• Daytime temperatures in the mid-90s are expected statewide, with highs reaching 100 degrees or higher. Heat index values are forecast between 105 and 110 degrees, with a potential peak of 115 degrees.

• The hottest conditions are expected Thursday through Saturday, July 2 through July 4.

• Overnight temperatures are expected to remain above 80 degrees across most of Maryland.

• Prolonged heat and humidity will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses, particularly for people working outdoors or participating in outdoor activities.

“The health and safety of Marylanders, and those visiting our state for this holiday week, is our top priority,” Gov. Moore said. “This State of Preparedness will ensure Maryland is ready to protect our people ahead of this extreme heat. We’re also asking Marylanders to do their part to stay cool, stay hydrated, and check in on their neighbors, particularly vulnerable populations such as older adults, children, and pets, to make sure they’re staying safe as well.”

Governor Moore’s order directs the Maryland Department of Emergency Management to coordinate comprehensive state government preparations ahead of potential impacts from extreme heat and related hazards.

“The Maryland Department of Emergency Management is coordinating the state’s response to this extreme heat,” Maryland Department of Emergency Management Secretary Russ Strickland said. “With the State of Preparedness in place, MDEM will focus on information-sharing across all levels of government, as well as with private and nonprofit sector partners, while coordinating operations across state agencies to support local response efforts as needed. These proactive actions mean the right resources will be in the right place at the right time.”

Marylanders are encouraged to follow these safety recommendations:

• Never leave infants, children, or pets inside a parked vehicle.

• Increase fluid intake regardless of activity level. Don’t wait until you feel thirsty to drink fluids.

• Avoid a “heat hangover” by continuing to drink fluids after strenuous activity to help maintain proper hydration and reduce aftereffects such as headaches and fatigue.

• Avoid beverages containing alcohol, caffeine, or large amounts of sugar, as they can contribute to dehydration.

• Avoid very cold beverages, which may cause stomach cramps.

• Consider canceling or rescheduling outdoor activities during peak heat hours. If you must be active outdoors, drink at least 16 to 32 ounces of water each hour.

• Some prescription and over-the-counter medications may increase the risk of heat-related illness. Consult your physician if you have questions.

• Wear sunscreen with a minimum SPF of 15. Apply it at least 30 minutes before going outdoors and reapply as needed.

• Rest frequently in shaded areas to allow the body temperature to recover.

• If you are not accustomed to working or exercising in hot environments, gradually increase activity levels and limit time spent in the heat.

• Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing, sunglasses, and a wide-brimmed hat to stay cool and protected.

• Know where your local cooling centers are located.

• Be aware of Maryland regulations regarding working in hot conditions.

For more information on preparing for the heat, click here.