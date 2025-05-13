Flooding in Allegany County causes evacuation warnings in certain areas

WESTERNPORT, Md. — There's currently a flood emergency in Westernport, MD, and residents in town are seeing flooding and getting evacuation warnings.

Westernport Flooding

There's a flash flood warning in the rest of Allegany County.

Volunteer fire company, the Potomac Fire Company No. 2, posted earlier that downtown areas of Westernport were being evacuated.

The company's chief engineer also took this video of flooding in the area:

An update from the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services at 4:40 p.m. said that all Westernport Elementary students and staff had been safely evacuated.

ABC News confirmed that Maryland State Police assisted with reunification and that 200 students and teachers were taken from the flooded school to a church down the street, by boat.

Aaron Stallings Flooding Video

George's Creek Elementary students were being evacuated to Mountain Ridge High School, and students at Westmar Middle School were sheltering in place as of 4:40 p.m.

Credit: Damieann King Flooding near Westernport, MD, and Keyser, WV, around 12:30 on Tuesday afternoon.

A mail carrier in Westernport shared this video with us of the post office around 1 p.m. this afternoon.

Flooding at Westernport Post Office

A spokesperson for Allegany County also shared photos of George's Creek with ABC News.

Courtesy: Allegany County

No injuries have been reported.

Credit: Maelyn Yutzy

We will continue updating as we learn more about this situation.

If you have photos or videos you have taken of the flooding in Westernport that you'd like to share, please email them to us at pix@wmar.com.