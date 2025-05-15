Maryland Comptroller's Office offers assistance to businesses affected by flash flooding in Allegany County

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — As residents in Allegany County continue to recover from flash flooding that occurred on May 13, the Maryland Office of the Comptroller is offering assistance to help businesses that were affected.

READ MORE: Flooding traps residents, causes emergency evacuations in Allegany County

Through a press release Thursday, the agency announced that it will work with those businesses individually to waive penalties and interest on all business tax payments with due dates between May 10, 2025, and June 30, 2025.

For the waiver to be applied, all business returns must be filed and payments received by July 20, 2025.

“We know that unexpected events like this are devastating and can cause severe financial hardship for individuals, businesses, and communities,” said Comptroller Brooke E. Lierman. “Our hope is that our actions will give business owners one fewer thing to worry about as they tend to their personal and their business needs and figure out the next steps for recovery.”

To reach out to the Comptroller's Office for assistance, you can: