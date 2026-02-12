Maryland legislature passes emergency bills banning 287(G) immigration agreements

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Less than a month into the legislative session, the Maryland House and Senate have sent emergency bills to Governor Wes Moore's desk that ban 287-G agreements in the state.

The agreements enter local law enforcement into a formal agreement with ICE, mandating that inmates in jail are screened for their immigration status.

"We're going to stand up for Maryland values and I'm really excited that it's heading to the governor's desk," Senator Will Smith said.

The bills drew major pushback from Republicans who asked Democrats to slow down the fast-moving legislation.

"If we can't allow ICE to apprehend criminals that they're looking for while they're in jail, of course they're going to have to go into the community to find them. So it's not good for public safety, it's not good for the community," Delegate Kathy Szeliga said.

While the bill bans the formal agreements, it doesn't bar local jurisdictions from working with ICE. The sheriffs can still enact their own policies of cooperating with the federal government.

"They can still develop their policies but they'll be subject to political scrutiny closer to home. So when we see this going on throughout the country and in our communities, communities are rising up and speaking out and holding their local officials accountable so if that sheriff decides to cooperate that local community will make their voices heard and they'll hopefully respond accordingly with their policy," Smith said.

The legislation is now on Moore's desk, and he has said he will sign it.

"I'm eager to continue to work with the General Assembly and to be able to take legislation and sign legislation into law that makes sure our communities can be safe," Moore said.

There is no set time for when that will happen. It has to be signed in the next 10 days or it goes into law without his signature.

