Governor Moore signs cannabis reform, reproductive rights bills into law

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Wes Moore thanked the leaders of the legislature before today’s bill signing.

Both the House Speaker and the Senate President sponsored a bill to give Marylanders the chance to vote on putting reproductive rights in the state constitution.

“Anyone seeking or providing abortion care will always be able to come to Maryland safely to get the care that they need or treat those who need it," said Speaker Adrienne Jones.

“I want to say to all the women who are out there, who are wondering what will happen, who are wondering about their future, please hear me loud and clear. Maryland will always be a safe haven for abortion access and abortion rights," added Governor Wes Moore.

The governor signed a bill setting up the rules and regulations around recreational cannabis.

It’s legal in Maryland starting July 1.

“We were bold in our objectives to achieve equity and real representation in the new adult use cannabis industry. We didn’t have to be bold in any of these but history and our future required us to make a different choice," said Senate President Bill Ferguson.

Another bill covers gender affirming care under state medicare.

“By making that easier we’re going make people’s lived experience in their body better, make people happy, reduce depression and suicide," said Jamie Grace Alexander with the Trans Rights Advocacy Coalition.

The governor has a few hundred bills left to sign or veto.

His next bill signing is scheduled for next Friday.