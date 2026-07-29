Governor appoints former Delegate as new Maryland Transit Administrator

BALTIMORE — Governor Wes Moore announced the appointment of former Delegate Tony Bridges as the new Administrator of the MTA, effective September 1.

"Tony Bridges brings a rare combination of hands-on transit experience, legislative insight, and an unwavering commitment to Maryland," Gov. Moore said. From his time in the House of Delegates to his leadership at MDOT and within my administration, Tony has proven that he knows how to deliver real results for Marylanders,"

Bridges currently serves as Deputy Legislative Officer for the governor. He previously served as Assistant Secretary at the Maryland Department of Transportation.

This news comes one day after the former MTA Administrator stepped down on Tuesday.

Holly Arnold held the position for five years before stepping down.