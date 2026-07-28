MTA Administrator steps down after five years

BALTIMORE — MTA Administrator Holly Arnold announced she will be stepping down from her position after five years on the job.

"Serving as MTA Administrator has been the highlight of my career and I am grateful for the opportunity to lead this agency over the last five years. After much consideration, I have decided to resign as Administrator. While I will miss the amazing MTA team, I am excited for what the future holds and look forward to spending more time with my family," Arnold said.

Arnold's last day with the agency will be September 1.

Governor Wes Moore said Arnold worked tirelessly to improve service for all riders.

"Our residents, employers and families have seen the impact of her efforts first-hand, and we are grateful to Administrator Arnold for her diligent service to our state. As the agency transitions, I'm confident in the MTA's continued commitment to making our transit system more accessible and sustainable for all Marylanders," Gov. Moore said.

Arnold frequently posted pictures of herself riding public transportation on social media.